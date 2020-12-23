Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $282.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.67.

NYSE:KWR opened at $250.38 on Friday. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $272.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.52 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.98.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Insiders have sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 58.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 211.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

