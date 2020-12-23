QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $163,446.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $163,446.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00143514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00715307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00192029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00104407 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,431 tokens. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

