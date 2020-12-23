Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Epizyme in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

EPZM stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,291,000 after purchasing an additional 762,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares during the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 523,203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 469,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 3rd quarter worth $5,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,245.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $60,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.