Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $41.36.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

