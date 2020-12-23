Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Sunday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the footwear maker will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. 140166 raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of NKE opened at $142.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.82. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 790,076 shares of company stock worth $102,450,027. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,463,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $731,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,288 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,562,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

