Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.75.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.58.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $339.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $345.25.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.61 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 42.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 340.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 38.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,761,000 after purchasing an additional 111,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

