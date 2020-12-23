Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issued By Wedbush

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.62.

SBUX opened at $102.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after purchasing an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

