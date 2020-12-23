Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GBCI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,841,000 after purchasing an additional 514,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after buying an additional 435,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,018,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,133,000 after buying an additional 349,911 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 326,196 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 285,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.