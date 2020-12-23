Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of CNC opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Centene has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Centene by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

