Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Issued By Oppenheimer

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Veru in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VERU. BidaskClub raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

VERU opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $651.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

