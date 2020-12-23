Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.89 or 0.00008016 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $304,993.27 and approximately $16,377.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00137132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.40 or 0.00680959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00141289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00373985 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00064543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00097214 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

