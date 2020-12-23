Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 16,074 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,074 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $520,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 91.2% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 25,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 39.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the third quarter worth $448,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avnet by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

In other Avnet news, Director Oleg Khaykin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $290,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $290,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVT opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $42.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.02.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

