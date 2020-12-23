Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 96,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $2,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $7,371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $359,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,880,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,860,000.

CHNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

CHNG stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.70. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

