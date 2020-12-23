Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $45.43 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $87.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.