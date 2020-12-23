Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kohl’s by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kohl’s by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Kohl’s by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 394,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 117,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE KSS opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

