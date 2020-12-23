PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $132.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. PTC traded as high as $120.16 and last traded at $119.74, with a volume of 11787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.39.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.
In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 160.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)
PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.
Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.