PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $132.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. PTC traded as high as $120.16 and last traded at $119.74, with a volume of 11787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.39.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,107. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in PTC by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PTC by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 160.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

