ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Tops $41,117.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 61% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $41,117.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.35 or 0.00416911 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002339 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002505 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 101.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.64 or 0.01435067 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 178,296,709 coins. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

