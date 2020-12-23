Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.13% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFS. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.