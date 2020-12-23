Proton Price Down 13.7% This Week (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Proton has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Proton token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $12.39 million and $1.62 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00338704 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,173,332,121 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

