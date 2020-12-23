Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

