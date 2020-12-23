ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.20% of ProSight Global worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ProSight Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 931,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in ProSight Global by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 848,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 269,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ProSight Global by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ProSight Global by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProSight Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

PROS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ProSight Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ PROS opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.10.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

