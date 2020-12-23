ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Trading Up 0.6%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.23 and last traded at $68.23. Approximately 541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) by 749.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.71% of ProShares UltraShort Yen worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.