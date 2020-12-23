Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil III Sells 24,480 Shares

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PFPT traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.87. 810,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,904. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $136.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Proofpoint by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFPT shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

