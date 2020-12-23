Prometeus 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.16 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Prometeus has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00009626 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00134222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.39 or 0.00678742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00140953 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00382168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00095367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00059419 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

