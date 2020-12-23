Progility PLC (PGY.L) (LON:PGY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Progility PLC (PGY.L) (LON:PGY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Progility PLC (PGY.L) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 1,024,074 shares changing hands.

Progility PLC (PGY.L) Company Profile (LON:PGY)

Progility PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides project management services. The company operates through three segments: Professional Services, Healthcare, and Communications. It operates a communication system integration business, including design, implementation, and maintenance of project management solutions for transport, utilities, and healthcare industries, as well as mining industry; and distributes two-way radio communications products.

