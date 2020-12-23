Privatix Price Tops $0.0510 on Top Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Privatix has a total market cap of $56,236.16 and $13,897.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Privatix has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Privatix token can now be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Privatix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00049563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00322516 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034229 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002060 BTC.

About Privatix

PRIX is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,900 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Privatix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Privatix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.