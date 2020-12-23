Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 22,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 41,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PGZ)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
