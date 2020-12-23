Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading Down 0.3%

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.85 and last traded at $11.88. Approximately 22,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 41,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGZ. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 82.8% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $234,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

