President Energy Plc (PPC.L)’s (PPC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

PPC stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 561,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a market cap of £32.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. President Energy Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.59 ($0.06).

About President Energy Plc (PPC.L)

President Energy Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Argentina, the United States, and Paraguay. It also sells hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as President Petroleum Company PLC and changed its name to President Energy Plc in September 2012.

