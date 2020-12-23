President Energy Plc (PPC.L)’s (PPC) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

President Energy Plc (PPC.L) (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
PPC stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The company had a trading volume of 561,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,783. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm has a market cap of £32.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. President Energy Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 4.59 ($0.06).
About President Energy Plc (PPC.L)
Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Plc (PPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy Plc (PPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.