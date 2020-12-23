Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

PMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:PMO traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 19.99 ($0.26). The company had a trading volume of 12,753,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,325,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of £184.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. Premier Oil plc has a 12-month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.58). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.99.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

