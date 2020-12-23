Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $85.11

Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) (LON:PFD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.11 and traded as high as $98.20. Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) shares last traded at $95.60, with a volume of 1,147,037 shares.

PFD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Premier Foods plc (PFD.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £825.96 million and a PE ratio of 10.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

