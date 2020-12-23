Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading 11.6% Higher

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price traded up 11.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.01. 1,648,013 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 699,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Precision BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1,241.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

