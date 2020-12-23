Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Price Hits $1.32

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $262,928.75 and $110,780.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token token can now be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00005575 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00138791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00021107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.79 or 0.00689905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00124963 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00373421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00104310 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00065658 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 tokens. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

