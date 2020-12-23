Polybius (PLBT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $90,065.00

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Polybius token can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00005529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polybius has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Polybius has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $90,065.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00053076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00340696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017246 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00030538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius is a token. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polybius’ official website is polybius.io

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

