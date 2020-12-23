Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Polaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.73.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII stock opened at $100.59 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $110.30. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.54 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,067,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Polaris by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 555,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 263,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 517,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after purchasing an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.