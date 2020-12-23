PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.80. 35,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.63. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PNM Resources by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $505,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

