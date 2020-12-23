Pmeer (PMEER) Price Hits $0.0229 on Exchanges

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Pmeer coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00142840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021561 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.00714607 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00169265 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00373529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00068744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00105720 BTC.

Pmeer Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

