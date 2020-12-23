Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 10.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) rose 10.3% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $35.69. Approximately 51,511,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 23,634,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $12,888,750.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,586,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,166,662.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200,595 shares of company stock valued at $68,148,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -115.13 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

