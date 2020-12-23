Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Plug Power reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 68,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $1,019,561.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,173.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 697,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $12,888,750.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,586,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,200,595 shares of company stock valued at $68,148,627 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 22.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Plug Power by 25.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,764 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in Plug Power by 20.4% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $36.74. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44.

Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

