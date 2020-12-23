Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.09. Plexus reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $913.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.41 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

In other news, insider Yong Jin Lim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,792,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,487.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $148,240.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,780.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,627 shares of company stock worth $4,881,675. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plexus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Plexus by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Plexus by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 176,674 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Plexus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

