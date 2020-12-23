Piper Sandler Weighs in on Vapotherm, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a report issued on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VAPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

VAPO opened at $28.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of -1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $32.55. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $217,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 3X5 Partners, Llc sold 20,689 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $599,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,605 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,527. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the second quarter valued at $3,322,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 20.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 91.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,063 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

