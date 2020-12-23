Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVBF opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 4,658.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

