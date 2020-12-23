Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

ZION stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

