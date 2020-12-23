Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PING has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

NYSE PING opened at $30.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -428.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. Ping Identity has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,158,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,425,840. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ping Identity by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

