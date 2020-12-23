Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PING. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.51.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,315,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,160.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,158,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,425,840 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.