Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.58

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $28.02. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 494,302 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $339.66 million, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 323.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,419 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,875,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

