PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.0143 on Major Exchanges (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $740,756.00 and approximately $46,419.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00135387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00020747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.73 or 0.00665602 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00121898 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00374134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00064017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00098501 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

