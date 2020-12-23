Phoenixcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $182.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $490,735.73 and approximately $182.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,137.13 or 1.00145118 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00020066 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00418031 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00583546 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00138733 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 81,099,262 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.