Pete Thompson Sells 853 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pete Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00.

eBay stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

