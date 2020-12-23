Perpetual Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $16.54 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004355 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00141798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00718903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00189732 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00370356 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00104115 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,966,167 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

