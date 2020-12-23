PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $144,703.41 and approximately $230.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00030748 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001422 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002046 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,340,483 coins and its circulating supply is 40,700,471 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

